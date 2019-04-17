Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 6,034 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,899,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 948,394 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,708,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,808,000 after purchasing an additional 878,285 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. 1,133,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,268. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

