Elementrem (ELE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Elementrem has a market cap of $123,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementrem coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elementrem alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.03193116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00118980 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Elementrem

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem . Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementrem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elementrem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementrem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.