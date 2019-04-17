Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Electrameccanica Vehicles to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 -$7.74 million -8.54 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors $65.61 billion $3.34 billion 7.07

Electrameccanica Vehicles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors 670 1706 1916 125 2.34

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,293.82% -100.26% -72.74% Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors -49.78% 8.73% 1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles rivals beat Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

