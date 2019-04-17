EggCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One EggCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. EggCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004201 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013076 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00151089 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001704 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002441 BTC.

EggCoin Profile

EggCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015.

Buying and Selling EggCoin

EggCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

