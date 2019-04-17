EduCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $571,297.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, EduCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One EduCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $571,297.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.02317294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00465461 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018621 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009589 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00028754 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EduCoin (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

