Edison International (EIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 191,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,147,631 shares.The stock last traded at $65.69 and had previously closed at $67.13.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edison International to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Get Edison International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Edison International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/edison-international-eix-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.