Edgewater Technology (ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Edgewater Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812. Edgewater Technology has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Edgewater Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

