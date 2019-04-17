Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 4,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $233,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,376.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

CVS stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/edge-capital-group-llc-takes-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.