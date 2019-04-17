ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives C$5.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

ECN stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,799. The company has a market cap of $988.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.83. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.48.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.330783867623745 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -6.09%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

