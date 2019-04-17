Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ECHO opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $699.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.05.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/echo-global-logistics-echo-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.