Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Echo Global Logistics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $699.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/echo-global-logistics-echo-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.