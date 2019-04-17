Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

