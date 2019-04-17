EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EVG opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

