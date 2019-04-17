e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. DA Davidson currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $78.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

