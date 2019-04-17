e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0628

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,878.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.01528490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001951 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,874,146 coins and its circulating supply is 17,051,505 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

