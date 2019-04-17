DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fielmann (FIE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.21 ($70.01).

Fielmann stock opened at €60.75 ($70.64) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

