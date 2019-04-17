Dynex Capital Inc (DX) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of DX stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $435.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,583.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,542 shares of company stock valued at $186,098 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DX. Nomura began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

