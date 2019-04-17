Dynatronics (DYNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.12. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

