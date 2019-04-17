Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty announced signing a lease with Old World Industries for 354,400-squarefoot of space at a Bolingbrook property in the I-55 submarket. In recent years, the company has made concerted efforts to transform itself into a domestic focused industrial property REIT. Nevertheless, recovery in the industrial market has continued for long, and a whole lot of new buildings are slated to be completed and made available in the near term. This will lead to higher supply, and lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Also, of late, the domestic economy has been losing steam and concerns are brewing up regarding the fate of the U.S. economy amid prevalent trade-war tensions, uneasiness in global economy and the declining stimulus from the lower tax rates. This, in turn, might affect the company’s business and limit its growth tempo. Also, shares of Duke Realty have underperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Duke Realty stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $154,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $545,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

