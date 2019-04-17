DubaiCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2,382.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00007983 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00050754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00150205 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00030631 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00049437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

