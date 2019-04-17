DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY19 guidance at $5.97-6.33 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

