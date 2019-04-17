DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 327.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

