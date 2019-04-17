DTE Energy Co (DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $252,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 244.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock remained flat at $$122.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

