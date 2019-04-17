DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GG opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

