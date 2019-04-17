DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company's stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company's stock worth $1,594,037,000 after purchasing an additional 999,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company's stock worth $667,589,000 after purchasing an additional 451,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

KHC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

