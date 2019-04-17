Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,209,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,599,000 after buying an additional 1,032,107 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,392,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,737,000 after buying an additional 613,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

