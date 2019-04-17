Dollar General (DG) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.00

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 25827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.38.
DG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.
In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 23,132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $216,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,052 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
