Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

DG opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,314. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

