Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.72 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $335.03 million and $31.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Novaexchange, Gate.io and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01523516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00174036 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002980 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 119,127,654,673 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Bits Blockchain, Crex24, CoinEgg, Exmo, Tidex, Graviex, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, BX Thailand, Novaexchange, Livecoin, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Bitsane, Upbit, BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Tripe Dice Exchange, QBTC, Cryptopia, cfinex, BCEX, Gate.io, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, C-CEX, FreiExchange, C-Patex, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Koineks, Bitbns, Mercatox, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kraken, Indodax, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.