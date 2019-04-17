DNB Asset Management AS Sells 17,443 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

