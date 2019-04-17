DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 47,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Cowen began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

