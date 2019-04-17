DNB Asset Management AS Buys 52,536 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,536 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,110,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,319 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 680,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

