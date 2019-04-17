Distributed Credit Chain Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (DCC)

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, Kucoin and Allbit. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $5,251.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain Profile

Distributed Credit Chain (CRYPTO:DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,423,933,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,017,433,690 tokens. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance . The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave

Distributed Credit Chain Token Trading

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kyber Network, Allbit, BitForex, FCoin, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Distributed Credit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

