AT&T has sold its 9.5% share in Hulu back into the streaming TV firm, leaving Disney and Comcast as its owners.

The Walt Disney Co. wound up with a 60% share after its purchase of much of 21st Century Fox, which included Fox’s Hulu stake. NBCUniversal parent Comcast Corp. owns 30 percent. There’s speculation that Comcast will sell also, which makes Disney the owner and making Hulu’s content considerably more Disney-centric.

Disney may bundle Hulu using its upcoming kids-focused streaming support, Disney Plus, also its own sports support, ESPN Plus, executives said last week.

Hulu service lets users when they air on TV watch network TV episodes and original series. It’s a newer live-TV service which costs $45.

AT&T came by its Hulu bet after buying Time Warner, that invested $583 million in Hulu at 2016. The company is currently establishing its own service after this year, which will focus on other shows and movies and HBO .

NBCUniversal, too, will debut a service .

As they search down all their favourite shows and films across different 24, the fragmentation of streaming solutions might mean higher prices.

Hulu CEO Randy Freer explained in an announcement that AT&T’s WarnerMedia, that offers content to Hulu, will stay”a respected partner.”