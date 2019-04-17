Discoverie Group (DSCV) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a market cap of $308.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £27,934.94 ($36,501.95).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

