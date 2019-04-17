Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.97 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.77% of CECO Environmental worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,361. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $305,591.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECE. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

