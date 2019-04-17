Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 191,179 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Floor & Decor worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 130.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,538,000 after purchasing an additional 304,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Longbow Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,958,252 shares of company stock worth $261,481,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

