Digital Asset Guarantee Token (DAGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $453,667.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, TOPBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00374693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.01072146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00208551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,052,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial . Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official website is www.dagt.io

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

