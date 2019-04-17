Diamcor Mining (DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 46000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

