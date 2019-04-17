DFSCoin (DFS) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004204 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013076 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00150975 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002441 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

