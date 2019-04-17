Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Weir Group (WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEIR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.44 ($24.55).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,762.50 ($23.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.18. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

