Deutsche Bank Lowers Celanese (CE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after buying an additional 369,361 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Celanese by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Celanese by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

