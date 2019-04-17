Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aqua America by 3,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,320,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at $47,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after buying an additional 656,209 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aqua America by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,693,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,102,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,017,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,834,000 after buying an additional 422,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE:WTR opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-position-in-aqua-america-inc-wtr.html.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.