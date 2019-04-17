Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,999 Shares of Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Autohome by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,630,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,840,000 after buying an additional 3,803,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,724,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autohome by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Autohome by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 382,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 232,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autohome by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,268,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

