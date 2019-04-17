Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.81 Million Stake in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $51,470.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $1,211,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,461 shares of company stock worth $9,425,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.15. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

