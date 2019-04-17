Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,949 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $177.02.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/deutsche-bank-ag-acquires-8949-shares-of-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll.html.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.