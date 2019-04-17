Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 106,167 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.61% of Fabrinet worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,826,000 after purchasing an additional 215,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 213,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $1,574,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,154. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

