Destiny Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (DES)

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. Destiny has a market cap of $17,574.00 and $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Destiny has traded flat against the US dollar. One Destiny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000230 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,374.59 or 2.37550547 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00124093 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001341 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Destiny Coin Profile

Destiny (CRYPTO:DES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny

Destiny Coin Trading

Destiny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destiny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destiny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

