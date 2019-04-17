Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.38

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (CVE:DSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 60700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

