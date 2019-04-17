Desjardins Comments on Detour Gold Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DGC)

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Detour Gold in a report released on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

TSE:DGC opened at C$11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1,166.00. Detour Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

In related news, Director Andre Roger Falzon sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$299,444.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,445. Also, Senior Officer James Whyte Mavor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,750.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.