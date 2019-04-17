Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Denbury Resources worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 46,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 149,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,751,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.58.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

